Whatmore to head unique SRASSC cricket academy

This international academy will be unique in many ways as it will have the additional benefit of sports science back up including 3D biomechanic analysis. Speaking after studying the facilities, Whatmore said: “Science has helped cricket evolve from guesswork to understanding the player’s potential. The introduction of the 20-overs game has bought infinite amount of skills and this has increased athleticism. But, this has also bought injuries with it. This centre will help fend-off injuries from happening by better understanding the player’s strengths.”