Kumble: Pune defeat history, India need to look ahead

“Twenty games in current scenario of Test cricket, it’s quite challenging for an international side to keep going out there and winning. That’s what this team has been able to do across conditions.

“We have adapted to various conditions and various situations and that’s what we didn’t do in the last game. That’s why the result didn’t go our way.” The former spinner, also India’s highest wicket-taker in tests, said Pune was just a blip in an otherwise bumper home season. “I don’t want to look back. We are here to look ahead. As a coach it’s more important for me to look ahead,” said Kumble, who took over the coaching reins last year. “It was one of those games where things didn’t go our way and we just need to move on. Another three Test matches in the series and we are really looking forward to that. “We have had a fantastic home season and it’s just one of those games where things didn’t go our way.” Kumble said Australia were a quality opposition but India did not play to their potential. Asked about the nature of pitch to be used for the second Test, the Bengaluru native said: “It’s generally been a good batting surface and I’m sure it’s going to be a result wicket. “That’s exactly what we want in a Test match.” Sachin Tendulkar, meanwhile, expects India to hit back hard. “It was a tough Test match for us but it is part and parcel of the game ... Knowing the spirit of the Indian team I know that they will fight back hard,” said Tendulkar, who is Test cricket’s record run-scorer. “There are good moments and there are tough moments but it is all about how you stand back on your feet again and start competing. That is what makes the sport interesting.” While India are expected to make a couple of changes for Bengaluru, the visitors are likely to stick with their winning side. The third and fourth Tests of the series will be in Ranchi and Dharamsala. Squads India: Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya. Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade. More from India Australia unchanged for second India Test

