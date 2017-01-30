Former auditor appointed to run Indian board

Sixty-one-year-old Edulji will be the only player in the new administration. She had represented India in 30 Tests and 34 One Day Internationals between 1976 and 1993. She is the highest wicket-taker of the game among women cricketers with 120 wickets from international cricket, and many felt that the court could have picked former international cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil Dev or Sunil Gavaskar as the player in the panel instead of Edulji.