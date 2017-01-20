BCCI officials get a reprieve

R.M. Lodha, the former chief justice of India and chairman of the Lodha Committee, revealed that the COA would issue a fresh set of guidelines for the BCCI and state associations to adopt the new constitution in accordance with the recommendations. “There has to be [fresh timelines], but that will be done by the administrators. We said we don’t have that much of time, and that there has to be layers of administrators. The changes will happen. We will be there to supervise and guide the administrators.”