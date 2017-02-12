Ashwin adds another feather to his cap

“Good to have the [250] record out of the way,” he said. “Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow [Monday]. The wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session,” Ashwin added after becoming only the second spinner after Sri Lankan magician and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the elite list of top 10 fastest bowlers to claim 250 wickets.