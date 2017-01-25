Kohli refuses to be bothered by Mills threat

Kohli, however, was full of praise for the current crop of England players despite being unsure of their utility in the IPL.

“There is no doubt about the talent that is available in the English team. As you mention the small window has always been an issue [in IPL]. Not many teams want to spend money on players who are not available for the whole of IPL. You rather prefer to have a guy who lasts the whole tournament and gives you that extra balance. That is my point of view. Teams might think differently,” said Kohli, who captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.