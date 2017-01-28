Anderson blames ‘nature of the game’ for bowler’s poor show

“People want to see runs and that’s what is happening at the moment. The average score in ODIs have jumped to 350 and in T20 as well you see high scores. It is all very tough for the bowlers at the moment,” felt Anderson, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and has only played three Tests this winter, missing two in India and the whole series in Bangladesh.

“I’m relatively fit now. I have a couple of months off and so I can keep working on my fitness. Hopefully, by the start of the English season in April, I will be fit and ready to go. Little bit of rehab and stuff in the gym is what I’m doing at the moment to get going,” said Anderson, who is looking to target the English summer to get back his place in the team. “The plan is to try and play good cricket for Lancashire in the county and get myself in a good position to get selected. Definitely, I’m looking to be part of the English summer. We have South Africa and West Indies coming over to England and then the Ashes to the end of the year,” added Anderson, who went on to reveal that the competition is fierce with so many good bowlers around. “We have strength and depth at the moment. There is good competition at the moment and I think that competition will also improve our standard of bowling,” said Anderson, who in 122 Tests has bagged 467 wickets. England Test captain Alastair Cook after the five match Test series whitewash 4-0 to India maybe still pondering over his future but Anderson has backed the former to take the right decision for the betterment of the team. “I have no idea of what he is thinking. Obviously, he had a tough tour of India and he will need a few weeks to gather his thoughts. “Having a bit more time away from the game may help his decision. I don’t know which way he is going to go but whatever he does will be in the interest of the team,” said Anderson, who is hoping that his team would finish the India’s tour on a high having taken a 1-0 lead in the three match T20 series. “It is a promising start to the T20 series. Two more matches to go and hopefully, they can win that and it would be a good way to finish a tour that has be tough.” More from England Nehra, Bumrah help India level T20 series

