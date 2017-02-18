Babar Azam steers Karachi to first win in rain affected match

He also lifted Khalid Bhatti for another six over long on into the roof of the stadium. In fact, Smith would have been out for 19 off Bhatti had Shenwari not dropped a mis-hit at long off.

At the score on 34 for 2 in 7.1 overs, rain stopped play. The match resumed after 20 minutes as a 13-over encounter. Smith hit the first ball on resumption from Batti for a six over mid-wicket. Misbah, too, hit the fifth ball for a straight six. Smith on 29 fell to Usama Mir by top edging to short fine leg and wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara took the catch. Misbah and Smith added 38 runs in 5.3 overs. Mir also dismissed Misbah, who hit high to Babar Azam at long on, for 16. Shane Watson took charge and pulled Mir to mid-wicket for a boundary. He also pulled Mohammad Amir for a six over long leg and then flicked him for another six. Watson’s innings ended when he got run out through a tumbling effort by Sangakkara. Though the throw from long on was wide, Sangakkara dived to break the stumps and run him out for 26. Watson’s knock off 14 balls contained two boundaries and two sixes. Chasing a run rate of 6.92, Karachi Kings’ star opener Chris Gayle failed again. Off the third ball of the innings, Mohammad Irfan had Gayle caught at third man by Mohammad Sami, for 2. Sangakkara joined Babar Azam, who hit Sami for a boundary to mid-off and six over square leg. Irfan yorked Sangakkara for 2. Azam continued to hit powerfully and hit Shadab Khan for a boundary and a six in the fifth over. Shoaib Malek lasted only nine balls to score six runs before Imran Khalid had him caught at third man by Saeed Ajmal off an outside edge. Ravi Bopara got run out for 1 off a direct hit from Shadab Khan from point to bowler’s end. When Karachi needed 20 runs from 20 balls with six wickets in hand, rain stopped play again. Karachi who were ahead of the DLS par score at this stage were declared winners. Brief scores: Karachi Kings bt Islamabad United by 8 runs (D/L method ) Islamabad United 90 for 8 in 13 overs (Dwayne Smith 29, Shane Watson 26, Imad Wasim 2 for 15, Usama Mir 2 for 10) Karachi Kings 75 for 4 in 9.4 overs (Babar Azam 47n.o, Mohammad Irfan 2 for 7). More from Cricket Marsh, Wade tune up with half-centuries

Pietersen leads run riot to sink Lahore

Kiwis look ill-quipped to handle Tahir’s magic

‘Smith’s Australian side weakest to tour India’









