Ricky Ponting predicts closest Ashes contest

“I think both teams could be in a really, really good position,” the former Australia captain told Gulf News in an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi. “The Aussies have bred some youngsters over the last few months in [Matt] Renshaw and [Peter] Handscomb coming into the side, which has been good and we have guys like James Pattinson getting back to full fitness. Some of the injury concerns that we have around some of our fast bowlers, touch wood, they are a little better than they were a while ago.”