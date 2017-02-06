Ricky Ponting: Australia will struggle in India

Ponting, who was taking part in the Gary Player Invitational golf event at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, believes the daunting tour will be a useful learning curve for Steve Smith’s youthful team. The 42-year-old, who is second on the all-time Test run-scorers’ list behind Indian great Sachin Tendulkar with 13,378 runs, said: “There are some young players in this team that will learn from this experience. I think all anyone in Australia can ask is if they are ultra competitive and they trust their natural style and instincts and learn along the way.