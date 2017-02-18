Marsh, Wade tune up with half-centuries

Earlier, Marsh made 75 after a stay of 200 minutes during which he hit one six and eleven fours, while Wade scored 64 with nine fours in his 161-minute stay before becoming a victim of part-time bowler Herwadkar just before lunch.

The visitors declared 33 minutes after lunch soon after Marsh drove left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem straight into the hands of mid-off fielder B Indrajith to become the only victim of the innings in the bowler’s 31st over. On Friday, skipper Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh hit individual hundreds in impressive fashion, which was followed up by Mitchell Marsh and wicket keeper Wade looking hardly in any trouble and the visitors would be pleased with the time spent in the middle. Australia declared when Glenn Maxwell and Steven O’Keefe were at the crease on 16 and 8 respectively. India openers Herwadkar and Panchal faced a testing time against Australia new ball bowlers Jackson Bird and Mitchell Marsh. Panchal, especially, was troubled by the in-out movement extracted by the lanky Bird but managed to stay on while seeing the back of his partner Herwadkar who was lured into putting up a low return catch to Lyon when the score read 19. He faced 36 balls in a stay of 48 minutes. One-down Shreyas Iyer started his innings with a first-ball six over long on off Lyon while Panchal grew in confidence after his early trouble against Bird once the spinners came on. The Gujarat batsman looked like carrying on till tea before he turned Lyon straight into the hands of the short leg fielder Peter Handscomb to depart after having faced 62 balls in a 77-minute stay. He hit six fours. In the morning, Mitchell Marsh and Wade began cautiously before opening out in the second hour of play as Australia continued to dominate the India ‘A’ bowling attack. At lunch, the visitors were 436 for 6, with Marsh unbeaten on 64 and Glenn Maxwell on two after the left-handed Wade departed close to the interval. More from Australia Gunaratne fireworks seal T20 series for Lanka

