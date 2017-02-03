Hussey warns Australia to avoid angering Kohli

“I wouldn’t try and fire him up,” Hussey told the Cricket Australia website (cricket.com.au) ahead of Australia’s tour, which starts in Pune on February 23. “I think he thrives on that and he’s a real competitor.

“He loves being in the fight and loves the contest out in the middle. There’s no need to get involved in that sort of verbal barrage because I think that fires him up even more.” Kohli has polarised opinion over his regular run-ins with the opposition and fans, and was fined half of his match fee in 2012 for responding to barracking from the crowd by gesturing at them with his middle finger during a Sydney Test.