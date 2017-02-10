Great expectations for Smith’s Australia

“A win on this tour would be huge with the Ashes coming. If there is a tied series, that would be a huge tick for you! Absolutely a huge tick. A lot of people have written us off. We aren’t really thinking of results. We just need to get our processes right. We must compete with showing signs of learning and finding ways to grind out tough situations. If we do these things we will have success, but in reality it’s about following the process and the results look after themselves,” Smith said.

Regarded as one of the best players of spin in the Australian team, Smith is also aware about the huge responsibility he has in his shoulders. The right-handed batsman said if Australia were to succeed in India, he has to score big runs. “I generally have been a good player of spin. I have my plans that I stick to and understand what works and what doesn’t. I learnt a bit from Sri Lanka. I just stick to my game plan under pressure. I can’t be content on little hundreds if I got there. It’s about scoring big ones,” Smith was quoted as saying in The Sydney Morning Herald. “I think you have to play the way you play and the rest looks after itself. I must use the crease well and change my guards to keep them (Indian bowlers) guessing. I must adapt to different periods of the game and win the big moments,” he added. The Australian skipper believes India is a good tour for any captain to know his players’ characters and personalities. “Yes, definitely. That’s my job to understand what makes them tick and help develop game plans that work for them. The boys often come to me on tactics and strategies. The training here in Dubai has been great as it’s an open forum on honest discussions on each other’s strengths and weaknesses.” Smith also hand-picked Peter Handscomb to do well in Indian conditions. “Handscomb will do well. He has a great understanding and is a talented athlete. Things like being good in other sports actually helps you being good in cricket. He plays spin well and uses the crease with scoring options,” he signed off. More from Australia Swepson: I will be aggressive against Kohli

