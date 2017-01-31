Finch to lead in T20 series against Sri Lanka

“It’s been a roller-coaster from being captain leading up to the ICC World Twenty20 [in 2016], being injured and then Steve taking over the reins for that tournament but it’s something that, any time you get the chance to captain your country in any format, you’re very chuffed about.” Sri Lanka recently won a three-match T20 series 2-1 in South Africa and will face Australia in the first match in Melbourne on February 17.