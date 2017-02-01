Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

Australia will play four Tests against Virat Kohli’s men, with the first Test to kick off in Pune from February 23 to 27. The second Test will be held from March 4-8 and the third match in Ranchi from March 16-20. The final Test will be held in Dharamasala Stadium from March 25-29. The last time Australia toured India for a Test series in 2013, they were whitewashed 4-0.