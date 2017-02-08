Brady would call it quits if Gisele had her way

Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards and two touchdowns on the way to his fourth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award. During the season, he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

“I feel like I can still do it,” Brady said. “If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. “So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”









