Brady’s Pats, Big Ben’s Steelers chase Super Bowl history

“You are going up to the lion’s den, the dragon’s lair,” Roethlisberger said. “They are the dragon. We are trying to slay them. It doesn’t matter who it is, but they are the gold standard.”

Brady, seeking his seventh Super Bowl trip since 2001, threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s 27-16 victory at Pittsburgh in October, but the Steelers were without injured “Big Ben.” “I think the game earlier in the season is not really that relevant,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge since then.”









