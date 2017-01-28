Brady deflates notion Goodell motivating factor

“Not for a second, Goodell said. “These are great teams. I’m going to be thrilled. Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years. He’s on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He’s an extraordinary player, great performer, and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. So it would be an honour.”

The Patriots advanced to a record ninth Super Bowl — and the league-high seventh for the coach-quarterback tandem of Bill Belichick and Brady. “It’s a pretty cool thing for our team to be able to accomplish this,” Brady said. “Every year is a little bit different. You have different circumstances and I think (we’ve) just done a good job taking advantage of our opportunities. This is a pretty tough, mentally and physically tough team that has proven itself over the course of a long season.”









