Pacquiao confirms next fight will be in UAE

Dubai: Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his next fight against Australia’s Jeff Horn will be held in the UAE.
The Filipino eight-division world champion, posted: “See you in UAE for my next fight,” across all his social media accounts on Sunday morning.
The message featured above a picture of himself in a fighting pose alongside a fist emblazoned with the colours of the UAE flag.
See you in UAE for my next fight. #TeamPacquiao pic.twitter.com/AioncFnlrV— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017
It came just hours after his advisor Michael Koncz held a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Saturday claiming the fight would be held somewhere in the UAE in April.
But this vague claim was met with initial scepticism given that Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum had already claimed he had reached an agreement to stage the fight in Brisbane, Australia on April 23.
Pacquiao’s message on social media however, confirms Koncz’ claims as genuine. However, there is still no information on when and where the fight will take place in the UAE.