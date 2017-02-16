Mayweather vs McGregor edging closer?

“There’s a lot of steps these two need to take in order for us to ever see this fight,” Okamoto said on ESPN. “The most crucial is getting the sign-off of the UFC. Conor McGregor remains under an exclusive contract with the UFC so they need to be involved in something like this, or he would potentially need to challenge them in court to get out of that contract.

“I don’t think it’s at that point yet.” ‘Cooks in the kitchen’ Nevertheless, Okamoto is adamant that there is genuine desire on both sides to make a fight expected to raise several hundred million dollars, if as expected it is able to generate between two or three million pay-per-view buys. “There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen,” Okamoto said on ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast. “I don’t know if that means we’re going to get something to eat. But I can tell you that behind the scenes, there’s real legitimate interest in this.” Others remain more sceptical, pointing out that McGregor’s inexperience in the boxing ring would make him the overwhelming underdog against Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history. Kevin Iole, boxing correspondent for Yahoo Sports, told ESPN radio that it would be hard to sanction the bout on boxing grounds. “You’re talking about a guy who is one of the best boxers of all time, who is 49-0, an Olympic medalist, a multi-division world champion, against a person who has never had a boxing match, neither an amateur fight or a pro fight,” Iole said. “How does an athletic commission that exists to protect fighters say ‘We’re going to sanction that and we think that’s a fair fight?’” Iole said only a “massive amount of money” would tempt Mayweather out of retirement. “If he got a deal that was too good to pass up, he would take it because he knows it’s easy work for him and he would ride off into the sunset with another $100 million check,” Iole said. “Conor would have a puncher’s chance, yes ... (but) the odds are overwhelmingly with Mayweather, and he would make McGregor look silly. Because McGregor’s not a boxer.” More from Boxing Football as dangerous to brain as boxing

Mayweather quashes rumours of McGregor fight

McGregor, Mayweather ‘agree’ on a mega-fight

Fans want Pacquiao to fight Khan in UAE









