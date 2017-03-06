Floyd Mayweather Jnr says McGregor fight can happen

“McGregor has bosses. I don’t have a boss. If Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we can make it happen. But is he blowing smoke up everybody’s (backside)? In one fight I made more than Conor McGregor has made in his whole career. The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC, I’d let Floyd Mayweather kick my (backside) for a lot of money. It makes business sense.” If that fight ever goes ahead, Mayweather will become the first billion dollar boxer in earnings. That’s why he is ‘Money’.