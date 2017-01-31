Bearded princess, ‘fake Brady’ launch Bowl party

“Well, I just hope we win and that we’re in that situation where we can go celebrate,” Brady said. “I’ve just been thinking about the game, and the game I’m going to play. I’m not worried about post game or anything like that.”

Asked for his opinion on why Goodell skipped visits to Gillette Stadium recently, Brady replied: “I just want to be positive tonight, and talk about how great a football team were playing. Just be positive, how’s that?” US gymnast Biles, meanwhile, wanted to know what Brady’s favourite food was: “Cheeseburger. What’s yours?” Asked by another questioner whether he ever exclaimed: “Don’t touch the face!” when he was tackled, Brady replied: “No. We wear face masks.” He revealed that his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, did harbour concerns for his safety, however. “She always says ‘Throw the ball really fast. Really fast!,’” he said. But Brady steadfastly refused to be drawn on the political turmoil engulfing the United States following US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel restrictions. Asked for his views on the state of the world, he replied: “What’s going on with the world? “I haven’t paid much attention to what’s going on. I’m just a positive person. I just want the best for everybody.”









