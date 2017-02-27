Westbrook takes charge for Thunder

The 21 points is the most Westbrook has ever scored in the fourth during his career.

“I think throughout the game, I try to find ways to pick my spots,” Westbrook said. “Tonight was the fourth quarter. Some nights it may be early, some nights it may be late. I just play. “The game will tell you what to do. If something is working, I keep doing it.” Enes Kanter came off the bench to add 20 points and nine rebounds. Steven Adams and Alex Abrines each had 13 points for the Thunder. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans (23-37) with 38 points and seven rebounds. “I thought we played well,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I thought we did a good job. We started the game the right way. “At the end of the day, Russ made all the plays down the stretch. You have to give them credit.” Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins added 31 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Cousins picked up a technical foul 32 seconds into the game. It was the 18th of the season for Cousins which means he will be suspended for one game. “I don’t feel I did anything wrong to receive it,” said Cousins, who leads the league in technical fouls. Clippers sting Hornets in OT Elsewhere, Blake Griffin scored 43 points and collected 10 rebounds, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 124-121 overtime victory over the slumping Charlotte Hornets. DeAndre Jordan finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Hornets at Staples Center for the seventh straight game. Chris Paul had 15 points, 17 assists and nine rebounds, while J.J. Redick scored 22 points for Los Angeles. Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 34 points and Nicolas Batum added 31 and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games. Jeremy Lamb chipped in 19 points, while Frank Kaminsky finished with 16 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 4:21 left in regulation. In Milwaukee, Malcolm Brogdon provided the second half spark off the bench as the Bucks won their fourth game in five contests with a 100-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon scored all 15 of his points and dished out five of his seven assists in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. “I thought Malcolm played a great second half,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “He was great. Giannis made a lot of great reads. Beasley was awesome. There were a lot of good things.” Brogdon scored six points in a 12-0 run that put Milwaukee in front by three with 1:38 left in the third quarter — and the Bucks led the rest of the way. TJ Warren led Phoenix with 23 points and Alan Williams scored a career-high 17 points off the bench. More from Basketball Westbrook takes charge for Thunder

