Warriors crush Rockets to win six in a row

“Three good teams in a row, we definitely wanted to come out and make a nice statement,” said Durant, who also had two steals and two blocks. “I think we did that. But we always can get better.”

"They obviously played better than we did and we didn't shoot the ball well at all," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "And against a team like this, you have got to keep scoring." The Warriors started quickly with a 10-0 run to the lead in the first quarter. Golden State took a 14-point lead midway through the second quarter before Harden returned to action and keyed another rally. But Curry managed to beat the buzzer with a three pointer that delivered the Warriors a 62-57 halftime lead. Golden State zapped the energy out of the Rockets in the third, opening the quarter with three layups. When Curry added back-to-back three-pointers, the Warriors led 87-67 and coasted to victory. Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets righted the ship Friday, putting a five-game losing streak behind them with a 113-78 rout of the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets outscored the Raptors 58-30 in the second half, leading by as many as 37 points despite resting most of their starters throughout the fourth quarter. It was their most-lopsided win of the season. Kemba Walker led the way with 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, including six of nine from three-point range. He didn't play at all in the fourth quarter, with the Hornets facing back-to-back contests with Brooklyn coming to town on Saturday. In Orlando, Florida, Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and added six assists in leading the Orlando Magic to a 112-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Amway Center.

