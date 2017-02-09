Former Indian basketball players to tour Dubai

A 1936 founding member of Fiba Asia, India has qualified for the Fiba Asia Championship 24 times. Their most memorable win came against home favourites China whom they beat at the Fiba Asia Cup in 2014.

The first of the exhibition matches will be at 4 pm on February 15 at the New Indian Model School (Nims) in Al Garhoud, Dubai, while the second one will be played at the indoor hall of Delhi Private School Dubai at 6 pm on February 17, the same day when the Beatrice UAE Open Basketball tournament finals are scheduled to take place.