Aldridge spurs San Antonio past Raptors

“I thought it was a really competitive game, anybody could have won the thing. ... Down the stretch, very honestly, it went our way. We didn’t do anything special to deserve it other than playing hard just like they did so we’re thrilled with the win.”

In Orlando, Dwyane Wade scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler 20 as the Chicago Bulls eased past the Orlando Magic 100-92 at the Amway Center. Wade finally came good after a slow start, missing his first six shots before hitting eight of his next nine to give Chicago a third period lead, which they never relinquished. Chicago improved to 23-23 with the win while Orlando fell to 18-29. The biggest upset of Tuesday’s early games came in Philadelphia, where the 16-27 76ers stunned the Los Angeles Clippers 121-110. Nerlens Noel — replacing the injured Joel Embiid — was the star for Philly, scoring a season-high 19 points as the Clippers fell to 30-17. Backup Richaun Holmes scored an equal career-best 18 points as Philadelphia turned around a 19-point third-quarter deficit to bag their fourth win in five games. Dario Saric chipped in with 16 points and Robert Covington added 14 for the 76ers, who made 19 of 20 free throws while committing only five turnovers. The Clippers points came via Jamal Crawford with 27, and J.J. Redick with 22. The LA club were without coach Doc Rivers, who was ill, but welcomed back Blake Griffin following an 18-game absence caused by knee surgery. Griffin scored 12 points and finished with 11 rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Jordan added 10 points and 20 rebounds. In the Eastern Conference, Bradley Beal scored 31 points to help the Washington Wizards win their grudge match with the Boston Celtics 123-108. The two teams have developed a bitter rivalry in recent seasons after a string of ill-tempered clashes, and the Wizards added fuel on Tuesday by arriving for the game dressed in black. More from Basketball Thunder pay heavy price for win over Mavericks

