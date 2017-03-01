Stars vie for glory in Abu Dhabi Triathlon

“There’s been a lot of positive changes in my life that have made me look forward to racing this weekend. As an athlete you try and prepare for each race so when you’re chucked on any course you can handle it. That’s the athlete that I aspire to be. The course will certainly test me technically, especially on the bike course, which is the bit that matters the most on this course, is where you have to be really on it,” said Stimpson, who came bursting out of the gates last year by winning in Abu Dhabi and then following it up with a World Cup win in Mooloolaba.

She found her way to the World Triathlon Series podium again in Cape Town and ended up with a seventh overall ranking in the series despite pulling out of the last race of the year with injury. She is expected to perform big this year and will be gunning for a back-to-back Abu Dhabi gold. The men’s race starts at the same time on Saturday, where the top four stars at the 2016 ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi return to compete for the title. Topping the list is 2016 ITU world champion Spain’s Mario Mola; compatriot and World No 3 Fernando Alarza; Portugal’s Olympian Joao Silva; and World No 5, South Africa’s Richard Murray. The impressive line-up also stars South Africa’s Olympic bronze medallist and World No 4 Henri Schoeman and crowd favourite, five-time ITU world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Javier Gomez. “I’m excited to be here and racing [in the] ITU,” said Gomez, who will face fierce competition from a 26-year-old Mola intent on securing a hat-trick. “After the Ironman 70.3 Dubai last month, I’ve been training well, with more speed needed for this race. I’m feeling good, I’m excited to be back and let’s see what happens this weekend.” Wearing the golden number one to start the season is the reigning ITU World Champion, Mola. Last year, Mola had a storybook journey to earn his first-ever world championship title after winning four World Triathlon Series events, including Abu Dhabi. Then a fifth-place finish in the Cozumel Grand Final landed him enough points to take the crown. As he begins his WTS season this Saturday, he will officially begin his trek to reclaim the ITU throne. On whether targeting a hat-trick brings added pressure, Mola said: “Not really, I see it as a motivation to try new things as I’ve done in the past. It’s been a great way for me to start the year in Abu Dhabi and with it comes new challenges. Maybe I’ll do what I’ve done the past couple of years and see if it works to my favour this year as well.” “It’s great to have Javier here but with it, it creates a challenge, it’s always very hard to beat him in that top position. It is never easy and it wasn’t easy to get the title last year. I feel motivated and I am optimistic about this weekend’s race,” added Mola. “The competition is fierce this weekend with the world’s fastest triathletes uniting for the first time this season on an all-new course, all with their eye firmly set on winning the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi title,” said race director Gary Marescia. For amateurs, entries to the ITU World Triathlon’s Olympic distance — which includes the 1,500m swim, a 40km cycle race and 10km run — has seen the biggest increase, with more amateurs joining the sport as triathlon grows in popularity in the region. “When the event debuted in 2015, the sprint distance saw the highest number of entries out of all three distance options. With Olympic distance entries in the lead this year, it shows us how far the sport of triathlon has advanced in the region in just three years. Amateur entrants are taking on longer distances as they become more and more engaged in the sport. The increase in mass participation in general is a great testament to the growth of triathlon, which now sees participants return to the UAE capital each year for a challenging and memorable experience,” added Marescia. The new venue is expected to be one of the most striking courses on the ITU World Triathlon Series calendar this year and promises an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators, who will be able to cheer on their loved ones from more viewing platforms and vantage points. The Race Village on Yas Island will be open on Friday and Saturday from 6.30am and 5.30am respectively, and closing at 6.30pm. It will feature a grandstand, bike park, a range of refreshment kiosks and a kids entertainment zone. More from Athletics Mola raring to go for hat-trick of titles

