RAK Half Marathon sees world record tumble

The new record has to be ratified by the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF), the world governing body for athletics.

Finishing behind Jepchirchir was fellow Kenyan and defending RAK champion Mary Keitany, who still went on to set a personal best time with an effort of 65:13 minutes. Joyciline Jepkosgei ensured a clean sweep for Kenya in the women’s category while crossing the finish line in a time of 66:08, while Jemima Sumgong completed the Kenyan domination while coming in fourth with 66:43 minutes.