Fastest wheelchair athlete Cassidy is here

Cassidy comes across as not only a great sportsman but also a thinker. When asked what he does to be faster,” he said: “The longer you participate in the sport the challenges _ those things to make you faster, they always become smaller. So you will always be looking at everything to become faster. At this stage I have so much experience and it’s about doing all together, it is the body, mind, soul, nutrition, environment, training and coaching, all of these coming together.”