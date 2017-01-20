Degefa to share prize money with poor children

It was the Dubai Marathon 2014 that fetched him his personal best. In fact, he revealed that he had even planned to run under 2:04 here. “I had participated here three years ago and finished fourth and I am so happy that this year I am the winner. The pace was very fast at the start. The 15k time (43.26) was much too fast but when we saw that Kenenisa was well behind, I became more confident. I’m happy to win but I think I could have run under 2.04”. Tola has an Olympic bronze medal for 10,000m in 2016. Last year, he showed signs of his rise as a top class runner by recording his fastest ever half marathon in 60:06 to finish fifth in the World Half Marathon Championship in Cardiff, Wales. And he certainly carried his form into the Dubai Marathon this year.