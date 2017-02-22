Where to look first when buying Dubai property

Rental yields in Dubai currently range from 7-12 per cent per year, and capital appreciation is between 20 per cent and 30 per cent annually for apartments and above 15 per cent for villas. While these rates are exceptional compared to other markets, buyers should have a clear goal and a well-defined entry and exit strategy. Long-distance property investment has grown in recent years and many investors make decisions based on phone calls and online research. Such blind faith can lead to disappointments. Instead, it is always better to visit the developer’s office and project site and compare various offerings. A reputable and transparent real estate agent can be of great value when it comes to weighing up different options and understanding local regulations.

Finally, decide whether it’s rental yield or capital appreciation that you’re aiming for, as you’re much more likely to be satisfied with the returns when you know exactly what you’re after.









