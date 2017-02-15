The light of the Palm

Derbas says the development is on track for completion by year end, with contractor Khansaheb ahead of schedule by six weeks. Over 60 per cent of the units have been sold since Serenia was launched in May 2015. “The strategy was to sell half the project, show people what it is really about and then get a better premium on the price, launching the second phase with a show apartment ready,” says Derbas. “Hopefully, the first homeowners should move in by January.”

Secured asset Palma will manage the building, which Derbas says is designed for easy maintenance. “I think we sold Dh.5 billion in a month at launch in a tough market because we have proven with our other projects — like Silverene, which is five years old and still looks brand new — that we look after our buildings,” he says. “We don’t manage for profit; the management fee is very minimal. It is more about maintaining the quality of the asset.” Derbas does not fret about demand fluctuations. “Obviously sales have been much slower than maybe two years ago, but we’re still selling as we’re kind of protected by offering a beachfront lifestyle. If we have unsold units we’ll keep them. We’ve done that before. “We’ve sold enough to allow the project to complete. The rest is just to increase our capital, but if it’s not being sold at the right price, we’ll rather rent out the smaller units for a couple of years and sell them in the right market. For the [remaining] bigger units, we’ll probably wait as we wouldn’t want their value to reduce by having them potentially damaged.”









