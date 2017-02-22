Q&A: Saeed Al Qatami talks projects and strategy

At Deyaar, we believe we are unrivalled when it comes to knowing the market and knowing our customers. With more than 15 years’ experience, we understand market dynamics and our products are tailored for our loyal customers. We offer value to customers on product, design, service, location and market insight. Our development projects, whether residential, commercial or hospitality, are always carefully weighed against market demand. So, we know the UAE is undergoing rapid population and tourism growth and these drivers create demand for quality residential and hospitality projects.

We know, too, that facilities management and property management are fast-growing business segments as clients outsource work to get the right expertise. Our portfolio is diversified because we want to offer customers an end-to-end, value-based, complete real estate experience. That helps to differentiate us in the market. It is what is helping us to scale, as we adapt our business model for what the market wants. You had recently announced offering a guaranteed 14 per cent return over two years for units at The Atria in Business Bay. In a sluggish market, are you confident about offering these returns? When completed later this year, The Atria will be a 32-storey residential tower and a luxury serviced apartment tower. Deyaar released 50 per cent of the serviced apartments to the market and kept the other half for ourselves. Our retention of 50 per cent ownership for recurring revenue generation is based on our confidence that this product will make a strong return on investment. The Atria, located in Business Bay’s busy urban hub, will overlook the Dubai Water Canal. The recurring revenues we will generate from our ownership of the units, as well as the revenue raised by selling the other half to investors, demonstrate a sound business strategy and confidence in the market. What is your expansion strategy for the next three years? We are planning to grow across the business to attract the interest of global investors in our development projects. New projects are due to come on stream shortly, including Dubai South, Mont Rose, The Atria and hotel and serviced apartments in Al Barsha. Among our key focus areas will be the retention of ownership of developments, such as the Millennium & Copthorne-operated hotel in Al Barsha and a 50 per cent stake in The Atria, so that we can generate recurring revenues for our business. Similarly, in the residential segment, we have 4,200 units under construction as the population continues to increase. Are you planning to launch more hotels? There is no doubt that hospitality will be a major growth driver for the UAE and for Deyaar, especially with Expo 2020. By then, Dubai will have 20 million visitors, owing to the government’s tourism plans. Dubai Tourism expects occupancy rates to stay at around 77 per cent until next year. By the end of 2018, Dubai will have 134,000 hotel rooms. Deyaar is helping to meet rising demand for hotel and serviced-apartment accommodation by providing quality facilities across key growth corridors in Dubai. As part of our mixed-use developments, we will provide over 1 million sq ft of hospitality facilities. You cater to a wider spectrum by offering mid-segment properties, both in the residential and hospitality sectors. Would you continue that strategy? Deyaar has developed 7 million sq ft of real estate in the UAE. We have 7 million sq ft more under development. In the residential market, we are seeing increased demand for high-quality, affordable housing and apartments. More young professionals are entering the market all the time. As the World Expo approaches, this trend will continue. The real-estate sector will need to continue adjusting to consumer and demographic trends. What must remain constant, though, is a commitment to the highest quality standards. So, our strong performance is based on the quality of what we sell, as well as our knowledge of what the market is seeking. We will continue to offer a well-diversified product and services portfolio to the market.









