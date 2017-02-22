Q&A: Paul Priest on Dubai’s design landscape

We find it hard to pick favourites as each project has its own unique qualities and achievements. To summarise, however, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is an icon and we are extremely proud of its sculptural form and architecture. The Beach in Dubai has had a tremendous impact on the city for its outdoor environment and energy. City Walk in Dubai, which followed, allowed us to explore master planning and the urban realm in the city further. Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Park in Abu Dhabi is a future project and one that brings a new strategy for spatial and community focus. Bahrain Marina and Bahrain International Airport are incredibly significant and will become national landmarks once complete.

Which building or structure in the UAE – other than yours – do you admire the most and why? Santiago Calatrava’s Observation Tower at Dubai Creek will be an incredible new icon for the city and a landmark for this new development. Towers by their nature are the iconography of wider developments and, as such, generators of investment and catalysts for change. The observation deck in itself is a dualism; in its ambition to see, it becomes seen. Calatrava’s neofuturistic designs consistently achieve feats of dynamic architectural expression executed through advanced engineering. To what extent do you factor in Dubai’s ambition to become a smart city in your projects? What are the challenges when creating smart or future cities and how does this apply to the region? The term ‘smart city’ can mean many things, from master planning to the digital experience on the ground, and everything in between. Dubai is in a great position of moving forward as it is an incredibly ambitious country led by visionaries. We embrace this environment and strive to ensure all of our developments are positioned in line with these aspirations. Technology is an ever-evolving consideration that requires a deep understanding in order to stay relevant. How we ensure the future-proofing of our projects to engage with this generation and the next is definitely a major factor in planning for the future. How the region is focusing on connecting cities through public realm is also incredibly exciting for us. Would you consider collaborations on projects with other design studios such as Zaha Hadid, Foster, Calatrava, and the like, or do you see them more as competitors? The space that other architectural practices occupy is different to that which we inhabit. However, because of the type of work we do, we regularly interface and collaborate with other design studios and enjoy this working environment. We are always open to understanding different thought processes and approaches to architecture and learn from these conversations.









