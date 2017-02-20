Dh850m upgrade links more homes to Ibn Battuta mall

With a built-up area of 675,000 sq ft, the residential tower will have 279 apartments, with 108 two-bedroom and 171 three-bedroom apartments. The units will be available for lease. Ibn Battuta Residences 2, which will be connected to the mall, will also feature a pool deck, a 32,000-sq-ft landscaped park with a 200m jogging track, children’s play area and shaded seating, a health and wellness centre with swimming pools for adults and children, fitness club and café, and ground-floor retail facilities. A four-storey parking podium can accommodate 515 vehicles.

Nakheel also announced last year the Ibn Battuta Residences, a twin-building apartment complex. The three towers will offer a combined 810 apartments. The four-level dine-in cinema complex will have its own multi-storey car park with almost 1,400 spaces, while the retail expansion will add 53,000 sq ft of shop space to the mall’s India court as well as more than 600 parking spaces. The mall currently has a 21-screen cinema located at the China Court.









