A Dubai home’s admission test: schools nearby

A JLL report has noted that there is demand for as many as 350 additional private schools in the five major cities in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) over the next five years. While Dubai has the highest proportion of private schools in the region, JLL estimates there is a need for a further 36 private schools by 2020. The report further shows that in 2015 around 1.2 million or 13 per cent of the UAE’s population of 9.2 million were of school age. The UAE population is expected to reach 9.8 million by 2020, with the school-age segment hitting 1.3 million.

Craig Plumb, head of research at JLL Mena, says stiff competition has forced developers to incorporate more amenities in their developments, including international schools, malls and leisure facilities. Several master developers such Al Futtaim (Festival City), Emaar (Arabian Ranches), Damac (Akoya) and Soba (MBR City) are seeking to include schools within their projects, he adds. “Certainly not all communities have schools, but an increasing [number] does,” says Plumb. “While it was difficult to demonstrate the exact premium that adding a school provides to the sale price or rentals, it appears that such a premium indeed exists. “A school also assists in reducing the [vacancy] period, as many expats still chose a residential location based on proximity to their children’s school. Therefore, most master developers are taking a holistic view and recognising that the addition of a leading school increases the overall value of their project.”









