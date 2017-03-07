March 8, 1987: Stefka sets high jump world record

Stefka Kostadinova raised her game at the World Indoor Athletics Championships at Indianapolis. Kostadinova, unbeaten in three years and in more than 50 contests, improved her own indoor world record to 2.05 metres when she soared to victory in the women’s high jump. Kostadinova, the European indoor and outdoor champion, was presented with the high jump gold one of 10 on offer when West German Susanne BeyerHelm withdrew after clearing 2.02 metres at the first attempt. The Bulgarian then failed with her first attempt at 2.05 but sailed clear on the second to improve on the mark of 2.04 she cleared in Genoa, Italy, this year. It was the sixth world record to be set at the inaugural three-day championships. Kostadinova then raised the bar to 2.09 — one centimetre higher than her outdoor world mark — but was never close with any of her attempts. Kostadinova said, “I felt very good. My technique was strong and we had a very good field to jump against and that helped a lot.”