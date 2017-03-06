March 7, 1987: Gavaskar reaches milestone

Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar set yet another cricketing record when he became the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs as the fourth Test against Pakistan headed for a draw in Ahmadabad. India, replying to Pakistan’s first innings total of 395, were 165 for three at the close on the third day thanks to a sterling 63 from Gavaskar and 62 not out by Dilip Vengsarkar. The ‘Little Master’ reached the five-figure landmark shortly after tea having rescued India from the sticky position of 46 for two. Gavaskar, needing one run for his 10,000, cut Ejaz Fakih for two, triggering a pitch invasion and a lengthy standing ovation. The emotion of the moment appeared to affect the opener as four runs later he was leg before to Imran Khan. He said later he was sorry to have missed his 35th Test century — he already holds the record — but added: “This is a very, very proud moment for me to have achieved this grand distinction.”

Other important events: 1793 France declares war on Spain. 1876 Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for his telephone. 1911 American inventor Willis Farsworth patents the first coin-operated locker. 1926 The first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversation takes place between New York City and London. 1935 Restoration of Saar to Germany marks beginning of German expansion. 1939 Civil war ends in Spain. 1941 British troops invade Italian-occupied Ethiopia in Second World War. 1947 Terrorist attack on police headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay, sparks bloody five-month civil war. 1951 Iran’s Prime Minister Ali Razmara is assassinated. 1982 The UAE and Tunisia sign an agreement to set up a $100 million (Dh367.3 million) joint investment bank in Tunisia. 1988 Three Palestinian commandos hijack a bus and kill a hostage in Israel before police storm the bus and shoot them dead. 1989 Iran suspends diplomatic relations with Britain over Salman Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses. 1991 Iraq frees 2,000 captives near Kuwaiti border. 1994 Multinational African army installs new government in Liberia. 1999 Britons Andy Elson and Colin Prescott ditch their balloon and jumped into the freezing Pacific Ocean in a dramatic finish to their failed around-the-world bid. 2002 Hindu-Muslim rioting in the western Indian state of Gujarat leaves more than 600 people dead. 2005 A fire set by rioting gang members kills 134 inmates of a provincial jail in the Dominican Republic. 2006 A series of coordinated bombings rock a packed railway station and crowded temple in Varanasi, India, killing 20 people. 2007 A Garuda Airlines Boeing 737-400 bursts into flames after careening off a runway in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, killing 21 passengers. 2008 Dubai Cultural and Art Authority (now Dubai Culture) is established. 2009 Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad resigns to try to pave the way for the formation of a national unity government with Hamas. 2010 Yas Marina Circuit’s drag racing centre officially opens in Abu Dhabi. 2013 An Italian court sentences former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to a year in prison over the publication of leaked transcripts from a police wiretap. 2016 Tennis star Maria Sharapova announces that she failed a drug test at the Australian Open More from Today in History March 8, 1987: Stefka sets new high jump record

