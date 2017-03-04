March 5, 2007: Abu Dhabi sets up new Islamic bank

2007 - Al Hilal Bank, a new Islamic bank, is being set up by the Abu Dhabi government with authorised capital of Dh4 billion. Al Hilal Bank will join more than 50 local, regional and international banks operating in the UAE. “The founders’ committee of the Al Hilal Bank, a public joint stock company under incorporation and to be fully-owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi,” the statement said. “It also reflected the keenness of Their Highnesses in strengthening the financial and banking institutions and also their role in the comprehensive economic development witnessed by the UAE,” the statement said. The founders committee said that the bank would cater to the project-related requirements and provide credit facilities to the private sector.