March 4, 1997: Reagan admits faults over Iran-Contra scandal

1987 - US President Ronald Reagan, in a speech designed to erase doubts about his presidency, acknowledged that his once-secret Iranian initiative “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal. “It was a mistake,” he said. Reagan, in an address from the White House said, “I’ve paid a price for my silence in terms of your trust and confidence, but I have had to wait, as have you, for the complete story”. Declaring himself “angry” and “disappointed” with “some who served me”. Reagan said: “As personally distasteful as I find secret bank accounts and diverted funds ... this happened on my watch.” The Iran arms sales and the diversion of profits to Nicaraguan rebels have produced the biggest crisis of Reagan’s presidency. Reagan’s remarks shed no light on the many mysteries of the Iran-Contra affair and said others will have to find out where the Iran arms proceeds actually went. Reagan said: “A few months ago, I told the American people I did not trade arms for hostages.”