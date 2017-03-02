March 3, 1987: Reagan nominates Webster to head CIA

1987 - US President Ronald Reagan nominated Federal Bureau of Investigation Director William Webster to be the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The announcement came one day after Reagan withdrew the nomination of Deputy CIA Director Robert Gates, who faced opposition in the Senate because of the CIA’s role in the Iran-Contra scandal. “Bill Webster will bring a remarkable depth and breadth of experience as well as a remarkable record of achievement to this position,” said Reagan. Webster served as a federal appeals judge before he was named FBI director by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. Reagan said that Webster, who turns 63 tomorrow, had dramatically increased FBI counter-intelligence and anti-terrorism capabilities during his time as director.