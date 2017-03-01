March 2, 1997: Qatar and Bahrain look to boost ties

1997 - Qatar and Bahrain agreed to set aside their long-standing territorial dispute and establish diplomatic ties 26 years after the two countries gained independence. The decision was announced in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, after talks between Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa (above) and Qatari Foreign Minister Shaikh Hamad Bin Jasem Al Thani. The two ministers agreed to establish embassies for each country, for the sake of continuing coordination and cooperation between them, and to guard their joint interests. Bahrain and Qatar, which both gained independence from Britain in 1971, have competing claims to the Hawar islands in the Gulf and the dispute is being heard by the International Court of Justice.