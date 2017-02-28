March 1, 1992: Reforms in Saudi Arabia

1992 — King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, gave Saudis greater freedoms and a say in his government yesterday in long-awaited political reforms that set the stage for an orderly succession. King Fahd issued decrees setting up an appointed Consultative Council within six months that would have an equal say in the government. The king would remain the final arbiter of state affairs. King Fahd said the Consultative Council, whose members will be named within six months, will have the authority to question the government. Any government action which is not approved by the council will have to be referred back to the King. “We are certain that these regulations will help the state achieve all that the Saudi citizen would wish for in progress for his country and his Arab and Islamic nation,” the king said.