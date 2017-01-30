January 31, 1992: Russia makes case for ‘Star Wars’ as shield

At an unprecedented summit meeting of UN Security Council leaders, Boris Yeltsin made a dramatic plea for the US to use its advanced ‘Star Wars’ technology to protect all of mankind. The leaders of the Council’s 15 states gathered around a horseshoe shaped table at a “turning point” in history to swap ideas on how to usher in an era of peace to replace decades of Cold War confrontation. The proposals ranged from US President George Bush calling for a united effort to stop the spread of nuclear weapons to French President Francois Mitterrand offering French troops for UN peacekeeping efforts on 48 hours’ notice. But it was Russian president Yeltsin making his debut on the world stage who stole the limelight with his plea for the US to meld its ‘Star Wars’ technology with Russian defence expertise to protect all nations from nuclear attack with a global anti-missile shield. Yeltsin said: “I think the time has come-to consider creating a Global System for Protection of the World Community.”

Other important events: 1865 US House of Representatives passes a constitutional amendment to abolish slavery. 1884 Russians take Merv from Amir of Afghanistan. 1891 Civil war begins in Chile. 1928 Russian revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Union. 1943 German troops surrender at Stalingrad in the Second World War. 1944 US forces invade the Japanese-held Marshall Islands during the Second World War. 1946 Yugoslavia becomes a federal republic. 1950 US President Harry Truman announces he ordered the development of the hydrogen bomb. 1957 Trans-Iranian pipeline, from Abadan to Tehran, is completed. 1958 US enter the space age with its first successful launch of a satellite into orbit. 1962 Foreign ministers of Organisation of American States vote to exclude Cuba from participating in the Inter-American system. 1966 The Soviet Union launches its spacecraft Luna 9 to the Moon. 1968 Nauru declares independence from Australia. 1971 US launches Apollo 14, piloted by astronauts Alan Shepard Jr, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa. 1977 The Pompidou Centre is officially opened in Paris, France 1980 Queen Juliana of Netherlands abdicates her throne. 1984 UAE and Morocco sign economic agreement for trade exchange 1988 Greek and Turkish premiers agree on ‘no war’ policy. 1993 South Africa’s Wayne Westner lands his first PGA European Tour victory after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. 1996 Comet Hyakutake is discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Yuji Hyakutake. 1997 Mexican drug kingpin Juan Garcia Abrego is sentenced to 11 concurrent life prison terms. 2003 A rush-hour commuter train derails in rugged Australian bushland south of Sydney, killing nine people. 2005 Dubai buys $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) stake in Daimler. 2007 India’s Tata Steel acquires Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus Group for $12 billion. 2008 An explosion at an unlicensed fireworks factory in Istanbul kills 17 people and injures 68 others. 2009 An oil spill from a crashed truck erupts into flames in Molo, Kenya, killing at least 115 people. 2011 Myanmar opens its first parliament in more than two decades. 2015 Two pilots in helium-filled balloon land in Mexico after 137-hour record flight over Pacific Ocean. More from Today in History Feb. 5, 1997: Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

February 4, 2002: Japan launches biggest rocket

February 3, 2002: 45 killed in Turkey quake

February 2, 1987: CIA director resigns









