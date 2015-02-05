January 29, 2002: Sharjah Ruler opens student centre

2002 - His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the American University of Sharjah, opened the university’s newly-renovated student centre as well as a new building at the university’s School of Architecture and Design. Dr Shaikh Sultan toured the centre, took note of the expansion projects at the premises and looked in on several exhibitions of students’ projects. The new building at the School of Architecture and Design comprises three floors of open studio space, serving six sections of foundation classes, 12 digital studios, 30 faculty offices, four administrative offices, nine staff offices, one 3D studio, five labs, four review rooms, three seminar rooms, one gallery and one digital lab.