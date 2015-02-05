January 28, 1997: Landslide victory for Maskhadov

1997 - Chechnya’s newly elected president affirmed his belief that the breakaway Muslim republic was already an independent state, setting the stage for a fresh confrontation with Russia. Aslan Maskhadov, the landslide winner of the presidential race, said he was prepared to start negotiations with Moscow on the highly emotional issue of Chechnya’s political status. Moscow says it will not tolerate secession, and Russian President Boris Yeltsin made it clear that Chechnya had to stay within Russia. Still, Maskhadov’s apparent sweeping victory gives him a strong mandate to pursue independence. Chairman of the central electoral commission Mumadi Saydayev said Maskhadov had won the election with almost 70 per cent of the vote with almost all votes in.