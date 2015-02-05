January 27, 1997: Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

1997 - Emirates airline announced a Dh18.4 billion ($500 million) order for 37 Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines for its new fleet of Airbus A330-200 planes, making it the only significant airline in the world to have a wholly Rolls-Royce powered fleet. The order is a further testament to the growing market penetration of the United Kingdom engine maker and was won in a stiff competition with the two US giants, Pratt & Whitney and General Electric. The Dubai-based airline has ordered 16 A330-200 aircraft from the European consortium, Airbus Industrie, with options for another seven. They will progressively replace the current A300-600 and A310 Airbuses. Emirates has now become one of Britain’s biggest airline customers.