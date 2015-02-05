January 26, 1997: Albania ablaze as riots mount

1997 - Soldiers were deployed in the Albanian capital Tirana after demonstrators fought with riot police there and torched buildings in towns in the south in growing protests over collapsing savings schemes. Thousands of angry demonstrators, fearing they may lose all their cash invested in pyramid savings funds, clashed with ranks of police who lashed out with batons to try to disperse a crowd of around 30,000 in central Tirana. Police fired in the air over the ear-shattering din of shouts and screams as a hard core of around 3,000 protesters tried to advance towards the parliament, hurling stones through windows and glass doors of buildings bordering central Skanderbeg Square. Albanian state media reported disturbances in 13 other towns in the Balkan state.