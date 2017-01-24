January 25, 1997: Hong Kong karaoke club fire claims 15

1997 - A fire in a karaoke club in Hong Kong killed 15 people and police said it may have been caused by a petrol bomb. They said the deaths were being investigated as homicides. Most of the casualties in the blaze were young people. The dead were aged 16 to 42. Thirteen injured were being treated in hospital and two were on the critical list. Police said a man was helping with their enquiries 12 hours after the inferno gutted the club in the territory’s second major fire tragedy in as many months. Police investigators were treating the case as arson and homicide. The blaze raced through the Top One karaoke bar in the Tsimshatsui district of Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula shortly before dawn and took firefighters more than an hour to quell. There were about 100 people in the building at the time.