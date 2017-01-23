January 23, 2002: Dubai welcomes Air Mauritius flight

The Department of Civil Aviation welcomed the first nonstop Air Mauritius flight to land in Dubai. A high-level delegation from Mauritius was also on the flight. They were received by Abdullah Al Ansari, HRD director at the Department of Civil Aviation. “The agreement will open up a new tourism sector from Dubai. Mauritius is one of the popular destinations and we expect this agreement to boost our trade and tourism ties,” said Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman of Emirates Group. Air Mauritius has added Dubai to its network of destinations because of the high potential of Dubai. Dubai also adds the missing link in the regions currently flown to by Air Mauritius - Europe, Africa, India, Australia, Asia. The agreement between the Department of Civil Aviation and Air Mauritius allows three flights a week between Dubai and Mauritius by Emirates and Air Mauritius. There will be no limits on cargo flights and Air Mauritius is beginning with one flight a week.

Other important events 1799 French troops capture Italian city of Naples. 1849 Dr Elizabeth Blackwell receives the first doctor of medicine degree awarded to an American woman. 1878 Britain sends fleet to Constantinople at Sultan Abdul Hamid II’s request. 1913 Nazim Pasha is murdered in Turkish coup, and Shevket Pasha forms ministry. 1918 Soviet government officially severs relations with the church. 1961 Venezuela adopts constitution. 1964 Indonesia and Malaysia agree to ceasefire in their undeclared border war. 1968 North Korea seizes the US Navy’s ship, the USS Pueblo, charging it with intrusion into its territorial waters on a spying mission. 1985 Debate in Britain’s House of Lords is carried live on television for the first time. 1986 At least 38 people die when a fire breaks out at the five-star Hotel Siddarth Continental in New Delhi. 1989 Salvador Dali dies of heart failure at the age of 84 in Catalonia, Spain. 1991 The Angolan government accepts a peace plan that ends 15-year-old civil war with Unita rebels. 1995 Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife Princess Masako make a four-day visit to the UAE. 1997 Madeleine Albright became the first female US Secretary of State. 1998 UAE Football Association has thrown open the door to foreign players. 1999 Jordan’s King Hussain strips his brother Hassan Bin Talal of his title as crown prince. 2002 Afghan airline Ariana resumes flight services between New Delhi and Kabul. 2005 Viktor Yushchenko is sworn in as president of Ukraine. 2006 Ugandan rebels ambush UN peacekeepers in Congo, killing eight of them. 2009 Rwanda detains Congo rebel leader Laurent Nkunda as he flees joint operation. 2010 US Marines mark the end of nearly seven years in Iraq by handing the Army their command of Anbar province. 2011 A bus slams into an oil tanker near Nooriabad, Pakistan, killing 32 people. 2012 Mohammad Sa’ad Al Katatni becomes the speaker of Egypt’s first freely-elected parliament. 2013 A fashion show is held inside a moving Dubai Metro as part of the 18th Dubai Shopping Festival. 2015 Saudi King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz dies, succeeds by his brother Salman. More from Today in History Jan 25, 1997: Hong Kong club fire claims 15

